 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Carabao Cup third round draw to take place in Beijing on Thursday

21 August 2017 11:09

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will take place in Beijing on Thursday - but supporters will have to be awake early to see it.

The draw is scheduled to be made at approximately 11:15am local time but the time difference with China means that is 4:15am UK time.

It is the latest controversy to hit the rebranded competition this season after Charlton were shown to be playing two teams in a graphic displaying the first round draw and John Salako got confused about which teams were playing at home or away in the previous round's draw.

The seven Premier League clubs who qualified for European competitions enter the draw at the third round stage, including holders Manchester United.

The majority of the second round ties begin on Tuesday with six ties taking place on Wednesday night.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash