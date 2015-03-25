Carabao Cup confusion as second-round draw leaves clubs baffled

Confusion reigned in the second-round draw for the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

Drawn in the Sky Sports studios by Alex McLeish and John Salako, alongside host Julian Warren, things appeared to go awry early on during the Southern part of the draw.

The draw was conducted with seeded teams being picked out, followed by whether they would be at home or away and then finally, their opposition.

But as Salako said Norwich would be away to Charlton, he appeared to realise the previous matches had been drawn the wrong way around.

A number of clubs in the Southern section, including Norwich, Charlton, Brentford and Watford, all tweeted about their confusion.

Watford initially reported an away tie against Bristol City, as per the draw, only to amend it to a home one.

Brentford tweeted: "we will be at home to QPR", before following up with "or we might be away, we're not quite sure!!".

The English Football League promised to release a statement clarifying the situation when contacted by Press Association Sport.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.