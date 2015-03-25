 
  1. Football
  2. Norwich City

Carabao Cup confusion as second-round draw leaves clubs baffled

10 August 2017 11:08

Confusion reigned in the second-round draw for the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

Drawn in the Sky Sports studios by Alex McLeish and John Salako, alongside host Julian Warren, things appeared to go awry early on during the Southern part of the draw.

The draw was conducted with seeded teams being picked out, followed by whether they would be at home or away and then finally, their opposition.

But as Salako said Norwich would be away to Charlton, he appeared to realise the previous matches had been drawn the wrong way around.

A number of clubs in the Southern section, including Norwich, Charlton, Brentford and Watford, all tweeted about their confusion.

Watford initially reported an away tie against Bristol City, as per the draw, only to amend it to a home one.

Brentford tweeted: "we will be at home to QPR", before following up with "or we might be away, we're not quite sure!!".

The English Football League promised to release a statement clarifying the situation when contacted by Press Association Sport.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.