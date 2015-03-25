 
  1. Football
  2. Wales

Captain Williams optimistic over Wales' World Cup hopes

02 September 2017 09:54

Ashley Williams feels the tide has turned Wales' way heading into the final four games of 2018 World Cup qualification.

Wales go into their clash with Austria in Cardiff on Saturday night four points behind Group D front-runners Serbia and the Republic of Ireland.

Chris Coleman's unbeaten Dragons are playing catch-up after drawing five of their six qualifiers.

But skipper Williams says Wales have been lifted by their 1-1 June draw in Serbia, a result which was achieved without suspended talisman Gareth Bale among others.

"We haven't had momentum in this campaign and that's been frustrating," Williams said.

"But I do feel it's changed after the Serbia game.

"It was still a draw, but it felt like a good draw. It felt like the start then.

"If we can win this one, then we can keep this momentum going for the last three games.

"That will be the plan, to pick up a bit of steam to finish the campaign."

Real Madrid forward Bale returns against Austria, but Joe Allen and Neil Taylor are both suspended.

Allen and Taylor are available for Tuesday's game in Moldova, and two wins would perfectly set up October's double-header against Georgia and the Republic.

But dropped points in either game could signal the end of Welsh hopes of making next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

"Everyone's saying we must win, so we understand it's quite simple now - we must win," Everton defender Williams said.

"I'm not sure if we need to win all four, but we certainly want to get off the mark against Austria.

"They are a very talented team with some good individual players, they pass it well and their movement is very good.

"But we're not too worried about Austria because we feel if we play our game, we can win."

Wales have slipped off the pace after failing to hold on to leads in four of their six games.

Coleman's side have never actually been behind and Austria equalised twice to draw 2-2 with Wales in Vienna last October.

"It's something we've spoken about, we need to do better when we're in the lead," Williams said.

"If that does happen, which hopefully it will, we'll be able to manage the game better.

"We have to work harder than we have done to put that right."

Source: PA

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.