 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Can focussing on Liverpool

31 July 2017 04:13
Emre Can's future has been questioned in recent weeks, with rumours of a possible move away from Anfield but, as the new season approaches, Liveprool's German midfielder is determined to keep fit and improve on last term.

“It’s a big season [for me] and I think it’s a big season for the team as well,” he told the official site. “Last season we did quite well but we could do better, so we will try to do it better this year and push on.

“Myself, I want to push on as well and I want to have good confidence and play a good season.

“Last season was not my best season, to be honest. It was difficult for me at the beginning with a few calf problems and everything, but at the end of the season I felt very good, I think I played OK and I want to push on and go in with that feeling at the start of the season."

Source: DSG

