Cambridge Utd V Yeovil at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Legge over his suspension and ready to go againCambridge captain Leon Legge is available following a one-match suspension when Yeovil visit in Sky Bet League Two.On-loan Mansfield defender George Taft deputised in last Saturday's goalless draw at Lincoln, but now could make way for Legge to line up alongside Greg Taylor in central defence.Striker Ade Azeez continues his rehabilitation from a knee problem and is the only definite absentee.United are without a win in four games in all competitions.Yeovil are without the suspended Francois Zoko, who serves a one-match ban.Their top goalscorer Olufela Olomola also faces a late fitness test, having suffered a knock during Saturday's 2-0 defeat of Crewe.Daniel Alfei remains a long-term absentee having undergone knee surgery.Should manager Darren Way look to rotate his team for their second fixture in four days, Alefe Santos is among those likely to come into contention to start.

