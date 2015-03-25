 
Cambridge Utd V Yeovil at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

16 October 2017 07:34
Legge over his suspension and ready to go again

Cambridge captain Leon Legge is available following a one-match suspension when Yeovil visit in Sky Bet League Two.

On-loan Mansfield defender George Taft deputised in last Saturday's goalless draw at Lincoln, but now could make way for Legge to line up alongside Greg Taylor in central defence.

Striker Ade Azeez continues his rehabilitation from a knee problem and is the only definite absentee.

United are without a win in four games in all competitions.

Yeovil are without the suspended Francois Zoko, who serves a one-match ban.

Their top goalscorer Olufela Olomola also faces a late fitness test, having suffered a knock during Saturday's 2-0 defeat of Crewe.

Daniel Alfei remains a long-term absentee having undergone knee surgery.

Should manager Darren Way look to rotate his team for their second fixture in four days, Alefe Santos is among those likely to come into contention to start.

Source: PAR

