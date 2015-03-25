Cambridge Utd V Wycombe at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

England go into their penultimate World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on Thursday knowing victory will be enough to

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

Greg Taylor in contention for Cambridge start against WycombeCambridge defender Greg Taylor should be back in contention for the visit of Wycombe.The centre-half sat out the U's past two league games after suffering a blow to the head against Mansfield, but returned to action for the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Southampton Under-21s.On-loan Mansfield defender George Taft is ready to step in again if needed, while Cambridge boss Shaun Derry is expecting to recall his regulars having given teenagers Matthew Foy and Leon Davies a place in the starting XI on Tuesday night.Striker Ade Azeez continues his rehabilitation from a knee problem.Wycombe could be unchanged from the 3-1 win over Barnet last weekend.Matt Bloomfield (shoulder), Paris Cowan-Hall (calf) and Luke O'Nien (knee) are all close to returning from injury.But manager Gareth Ainsworth has no need to rush them back after a run of three straight victories lifted Wanderers into the play-off spots.Long-term absentee Scott Kashket is still unavailable.

