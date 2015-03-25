Cambridge Utd V Wycombe at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

Cambridge defender Greg Taylor should be back in contention for the visit of Wycombe.
The centre-half sat out the U's past two league games after suffering a blow to the head against Mansfield, but returned to action for the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Southampton Under-21s.
On-loan Mansfield defender George Taft is ready to step in again if needed, while Cambridge boss Shaun Derry is expecting to recall his regulars having given teenagers Matthew Foy and Leon Davies a place in the starting XI on Tuesday night.
Striker Ade Azeez continues his rehabilitation from a knee problem.
Wycombe could be unchanged from the 3-1 win over Barnet last weekend.
Matt Bloomfield (shoulder), Paris Cowan-Hall (calf) and Luke O'Nien (knee) are all close to returning from injury.
But manager Gareth Ainsworth has no need to rush them back after a run of three straight victories lifted Wanderers into the play-off spots.
Long-term absentee Scott Kashket is still unavailable.
