 
  1. Football
  2. Cambridge United

Cambridge Utd V Stevenage at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

23 November 2017 06:57
Cambridge without Liam O'Neil for Stevenage clash

Cambridge must do without midfielder Liam O'Neil when hosting Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

O'Neil was concussed in a nasty clash of heads in Cambridge's goalless draw at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Cambridge boss Sean Derry admitted O'Neil is still suffering from headaches, so is yet to be cleared for a return to action.

Jabo Ibehre remains a doubt for Cambridge, while Ade Azeez is still sidelined with knee trouble.

Stevenage boss Darren Sarll has doubts over a handful of players, including Tom Pett and Matt Godden.

Forwards Pett and Godden face late fitness tests after they were brought off with injuries during Tuesday's draw with Coventry.

Jack King, who has been plagued with injury problems since the end of last season, will also be assessed ahead of the game after manager Sarll admitted the midfielder is "always fragile".

Experienced defender Ronnie Henry and striker Dan Newton have each had problems in training this week and it is uncertain whether they will be available while winger Ben Kennedy (knee) remains out.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as