Cambridge Utd V Newport County at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

14 December 2017 01:46
Cambridge without suspended forward Uche Ikpeazu for Newport match

Cambridge will be without the suspended Uche Ikpeazu when they welcome Newport to the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

Ikpeazu was sent off in the closing stages of last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Port Vale after picking up two late yellow cards.

Ade Azeez could come into the side having come off the bench against Vale following three months out with a calf injury.

Gary Deegan (foot) is expected to miss out once more and David Amoo could also be absent after getting injured in the FA Cup defeat to Newport a fortnight ago.

Newport are set to be boosted by the return of Ben Tozer.

The midfielder missed last week's thrilling 3-3 home draw with Carlisle through illness.

Defender Scot Bennett is also in contention after sitting out the last two games with a hip problem.

Calaum Jahraldo-Martin and Marlon Jackson remain out with hamstring injuries.

Source: PAR

