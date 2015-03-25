 
  1. Football
  2. Cambridge United

Cambridge Utd V Morecambe at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

24 August 2017 04:15
Jabo Ibehre a doubt for Cambridge

Striker Jabo Ibehre is a doubt with a rib injury for Cambridge's clash with Morecambe.

Ibehre came off the bench for a 12-minute cameo in which he scored the decisive goal in the win at Crawley, but he had to come off again and has been limited in training this week.

Defender Brad Halliday is in contention after recovering from appendicitis and surgery six weeks ago.

Midfielder Luke Berry will not be involved after handing in a transfer request, while defender Mark Roberts has been released.

German defender Max Muller could make his Morecambe debut after joining on loan from Wycombe until January.

The 23-year-old moved to England last summer after he was released by SV Austria Salzburg, but due to a hamstring injury his appearances with the Chairboys were restricted and he has moved to the Globe Arena in search of first-team opportunities.

Midfielder Elliott Osborne is also waiting on a Shrimps debut, having only featured as an unused substitute since arriving on loan from Fleetwood.

Aaron McGowan (hamstring) is the only absentee for Jim Bentley's side.

Source: PAR

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.