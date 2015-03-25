Cambridge Utd V Morecambe at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

Jabo Ibehre a doubt for CambridgeStriker Jabo Ibehre is a doubt with a rib injury for Cambridge's clash with Morecambe.Ibehre came off the bench for a 12-minute cameo in which he scored the decisive goal in the win at Crawley, but he had to come off again and has been limited in training this week.Defender Brad Halliday is in contention after recovering from appendicitis and surgery six weeks ago.Midfielder Luke Berry will not be involved after handing in a transfer request, while defender Mark Roberts has been released.German defender Max Muller could make his Morecambe debut after joining on loan from Wycombe until January.The 23-year-old moved to England last summer after he was released by SV Austria Salzburg, but due to a hamstring injury his appearances with the Chairboys were restricted and he has moved to the Globe Arena in search of first-team opportunities.Midfielder Elliott Osborne is also waiting on a Shrimps debut, having only featured as an unused substitute since arriving on loan from Fleetwood.Aaron McGowan (hamstring) is the only absentee for Jim Bentley's side.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.