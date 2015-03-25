Cambridge Utd V Mansfield at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

David Amoo and Paul Lewis in contention for CambridgeDavid Amoo and Paul Lewis are in contention when Cambridge host Mansfield in League Two.Striker Amoo has had a hamstring problem and midfielder Lewis a knee issue, but both returned to training this week.Midfielder Adam Phillips has signed a six-month loan deal from Norwich and could make his debut, but George Taft has returned to parent club Mansfield at the end of his temporary deal.Midfielder Piero Mingoia (groin) is out while striker Jabo Ibehre completes his three-match suspension.Mansfield will check on striker Kane Hemmings after a tight hamstring forced him off against Cardiff last weekend.A scan has shown only minor damage but with him being on loan from Oxford, no chances will be taken if he is not fully fit.Midfielder Joel Byrom (groin), top scorer Danny Rose (hip) and captain Zander Diamond (concussion) were all back in training this week after injury lay-offs and the trio should all be in contention for starting places. However, central defender David Mirfin (knee) is still out.The Stags squad has been hit by a virus over the festive and new year period, with several players affected. Mansfield manger Steve Evans will be hoping the bug has cleared up after a midweek without a match.

Source: PAR

