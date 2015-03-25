Cambridge Utd V Forest Green at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

Cambridge have George Taft back available as they prepare to host Forest Green on Tuesday.
Defender Taft, who is on loan from Mansfield, can return to the U's matchday squad after being ineligible to feature in the 2-1 loss at his parent club on Saturday.
Midfielder Paul Lewis has departed Shaun Derry's squad to join Dover on loan.
And striker Ade Azeez is facing a lengthy spell out with a knee problem.
Defender Dale Bennett could miss out for bottom-placed Forest Green.
Bennett was forced off during the second half of the 2-0 home defeat to Swindon last Friday with a knee injury.
On-loan central defender Alex Iacovitti might have to deputise at right-back with Rovers short on numbers in defence.
Isaiah Osbourne hopes to make his first start after joining the club as a free agent, the former Aston Villa and Hibernian midfielder having made his debut from the bench against Swindon.
