Cambridge Utd V Coventry at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

Shaun Derry unlikely to change a winning Cambridge teamCambridge boss Shaun Derry is poised to name an unchanged side for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Coventry.A 3-1 defeat at Barnet gave Derry food for thought but he kept faith with the same starting line-up and was rewarded with a precious 1-0 win at Crewe.Derry was delighted with the performance in a third league win in five outings and is unlikely to tinker with his team.Striker Ade Azeez was not involved in Crewe but could return to the bench after an unspecified injury.Coventry midfielder Tony Andreu has been ruled out for the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.The 29-year-old only joined from Norwich in the summer but will not return until next year after suffering the injury against Port Vale last week.Marc McNulty is out for up to four weeks with a hamstring strain to further put strain on Mark Robins' attacking options.Striker Kwame Thomas is on loan at Sutton but will be recalled once the first month of his deal is up.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.