Cambridge Utd V Colchester at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

31 August 2017 04:21
Cambridge duo David Amoo and Kyle Howkins doubtful

David Amoo and Kyle Howkins are doubtful when Cambridge host Colchester in League Two on Saturday.

Midfielder Amoo and defender Howkins, who is on loan from West Brom, are struggling with hamstring injuries.

Striker Jabo Ibehre shrugged off a rib issue to start and play 60 minutes of the midweek Checkatrade Trophy match at Northampton, which Cambridge lost on penalties.

And defender Brad Halliday returned following appendicitis last week against Morecambe and is set to continue.

Colchester are poised to revert to their strongest available line-up after dispatching Reading Under-21s in their Checkatrade match.

Boss John McGreal fielded a younger side for the tie - which they won on penalties - and is set to restore Sam Walker in goal.

Frankie Kent and Tom Lapslie are expected to be promoted from the bench while Kyel Reid is likely to come straight back into the team after being rested.

Forward prospect Eoin McKeown stepped off the bench to score the equaliser against Reading, strengthening his claim to a role against Cambridge.

Source: PAR

