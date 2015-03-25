 
  1. Football
  2. Cambridge United

Cambridge Utd V Chesterfield at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

19 October 2017 07:03
Cambridge almost at full strength for Chesterfield clash

Cambridge have only Ade Azeez unavailable when Chesterfield visit in League Two on Saturday.

Striker Azeez is a long-term absentee with a knee problem.

United ended a four-match winless run with Tuesday's 2-1 win against Yeovil, so boss Shaun Derry is likely to resist changes.

Captain Leon Legge returned from suspension against the Glovers, replacing George Taft.

Chesterfield could be without Chris O'Grady when they go in search of back-to-back league wins for the first time since November last year.

The striker was an unused substitute during the victory at Crawley in midweek and is struggling with pain in his back.

After a first victory in 11 league matches, few changes are expected but Blues boss Jack Lester has the likes of Connor Dimaio, Diego De Girolamo, Laurence Maguire, Jak McCourt and Matthew Briggs to call on should he wish.

Goalkeeper Tommy Lee is back on the grass training but not diving yet as he works his way back from a shoulder injury.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the