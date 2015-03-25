Cambridge Utd V Chesterfield at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

Cambridge almost at full strength for Chesterfield clashCambridge have only Ade Azeez unavailable when Chesterfield visit in League Two on Saturday.Striker Azeez is a long-term absentee with a knee problem.United ended a four-match winless run with Tuesday's 2-1 win against Yeovil, so boss Shaun Derry is likely to resist changes.Captain Leon Legge returned from suspension against the Glovers, replacing George Taft.Chesterfield could be without Chris O'Grady when they go in search of back-to-back league wins for the first time since November last year.The striker was an unused substitute during the victory at Crawley in midweek and is struggling with pain in his back.After a first victory in 11 league matches, few changes are expected but Blues boss Jack Lester has the likes of Connor Dimaio, Diego De Girolamo, Laurence Maguire, Jak McCourt and Matthew Briggs to call on should he wish.Goalkeeper Tommy Lee is back on the grass training but not diving yet as he works his way back from a shoulder injury.

Source: PAR

