Cambridge Utd V Accrington Stanley at Cambs Glass Stadium : Match Preview

Midfielder George Maris is suspended when Cambridge play Accrington in Sky Bet League Two.
Maris was sent off in the FA Cup win over Sutton and serves a one-match ban.
Midfielder Gary Deegan is a doubt after missing the Sutton win and the midweek Checkatrade Trophy loss to Peterborough.
Striker Ade Azeez remains out with a knee ligament injury.
Accrington boss John Coleman will name a familiar line-up after turning to his fringe players for their midweek Checkatrade Trophy outing.
Consistency of selection has been one of the keys to Stanley's success this season, with Coleman's side sitting in second place.
If the Stanley boss does decide to switch things around, then some of the players who impressed in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Wigan will hope to feature.
Erico Sousa was the star of the show with two goals while Jonny Edwards and Mekhi Leacock-McLeod were also on the scoresheet.
Source: PAR