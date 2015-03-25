Cambridge Utd 1-3 Wycombe - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

All too Eze for Wycombe as they beat CambridgeEbere Eze's superb brace helped Wycombe to a 3-1 win at Cambridge,Eze broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half, collecting Adebayo Akinfenwa's pass and unleashing a stunning effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.He repeated the trick in the 57th minute from a similar position, finding the same corner with his left foot with another brilliant effort.The home side were awarded a route back into the game with 20 minutes remaining when Marcus Bean hauled down Uche Ikpeazu, allowing Medy Elito to fire home from the penalty spot.But Cambridge's task was made more difficult eight minutes from time when their captain Leon Legge was sent off for a second yellow card after blocking off Craig Mackail-Smith.In the last minute, Josh Umerah ran through on goal to plant a simple finish beyond David Forde to make the game safe for Gareth Ainsworth's side.Forde had been responsible for the game being goalless at half-time, twice pushing Sam Saunders efforts wide.

