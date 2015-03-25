Cambridge Utd 1-3 Wycombe - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Ebere Eze's superb brace helped Wycombe to a 3-1 win at Cambridge,
Eze broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half, collecting Adebayo Akinfenwa's pass and unleashing a stunning effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.
He repeated the trick in the 57th minute from a similar position, finding the same corner with his left foot with another brilliant effort.
The home side were awarded a route back into the game with 20 minutes remaining when Marcus Bean hauled down Uche Ikpeazu, allowing Medy Elito to fire home from the penalty spot.
But Cambridge's task was made more difficult eight minutes from time when their captain Leon Legge was sent off for a second yellow card after blocking off Craig Mackail-Smith.
In the last minute, Josh Umerah ran through on goal to plant a simple finish beyond David Forde to make the game safe for Gareth Ainsworth's side.
Forde had been responsible for the game being goalless at half-time, twice pushing Sam Saunders efforts wide.
