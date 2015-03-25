Cambridge Utd 1-2 Newport County - 16-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Joss Labadie leaves it late as Newport win at CambridgeJoss Labadie scored with virtually the last kick of the game as Newport won 2-1 at Cambridge.Matty Dolan's free-kick was kept out by David Forde and hit Labadie before ricocheting in for the winner with three minutes of added time up.Jevani Brown's super strike from outside the box looked to have earned a point for the U's, crashing home 14 minutes from the end to score only his side's third goal in 10 matches in all competitions.Newport had taken the lead three minutes before half-time when Shawn McCoulsky turned home the rebound after Labadie's low shot was saved by Forde.George Maris had gone close before that for the U's, firing narrowly wide on the turn and seeing his deflected cross palmed wide by Joe Day.Just before the hour Ade Azeez was played in by Brown but blazed his effort over as the hosts looked for an equaliser, and after 67 minutes Day produced an excellent save to keep out Paul Lewis' header from Jake Carroll's cross.Day could not keep out Brown's strike nine minutes later but Newport were not to be denied victory.

Source: PA

