 
  1. Football
  2. Cambridge United

Cambridge Utd 1-0 Stevenage - 25-Nov-2017 : Match Report

25 November 2017 05:41
Uche Ikpeazu's late header give Cambridge the points against Stevenage

Uche Ikpeazu's goal two minutes from time helped Cambridge snatch a dramatic 1-0 win against Stevenage.

Ikpeazu nodded in a superb cross from substitute Jevani Brown to score his side's first goal in five league matches.

His side were indebted to goalkeeper David Forde, who pulled off three saves inside 60 seconds ten minutes from the end. Forde brilliantly kept out Chris Whelpdale's effort and then kept out point-blank headers from Whelpdale and Joe Martin from resulting corners.

In a first half low on chances, Tom Pett came closest for the visitors when he fired over from the edge of the box when Whelpdale's throw was flicked on and fell to him.

Paul Lewis missed a glorious chance for the U's in the 64th minute when he blazed over from close range after Brown's pull-back.

Joe Fryer was forced into an excellent save 18 minutes from the end as he kept out an Ikpeazu effort which was destined for the top corner, before Ikpeazu struck to made the decisive final contribution.

Source: PA

