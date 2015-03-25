Cambridge Utd 0-0 Morecambe - 26-Aug-2017 : Match Report

Morecambe hold on for hard-earned point at CambridgeMorecambe survived heavy pressure to earn a 0-0 draw at Cambridge.The U's should have been ahead inside a minute, with Ade Azeez firing wide after being played in by Uche Ikpeazu, before the pair combined again and Ikpeazu's shot was deflected over.Jevani Brown saw a powerful effort parried by Shrimps goalkeeper Barry Roche, and Brown then laid the ball off for Azeez to fire into the side-netting after 19 minutes.Morecambe's only real chance of the half came when Aaron Wildig's volley from Patrick Brough's cross hit defender Leon Legge and deflected wide.The Cambridge pressure continued in the second half with Roche saving from Azeez and Dean Winnard producing a superb block to deny Ikpeazu after the forward had beaten two men and burst into the box.Morecambe should have stolen the lead in the 67th minute but Garry Thompson blazed over from close range when Aaron McGowan's cross fell to him.Brown almost marked his first EFL start with the winner nine minutes from time but curled a free-kick just wide.

Source: PA

