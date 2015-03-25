 
Cambridge United to face Bristol Rovers away in Carabao Cup

By 16 June 2017 03:58

Cambridge United will face League One Bristol Rovers in the opening game of Carabao Cup (formally known as the Football League Cup).

United will make the journey west to the Memorial Stadium on the week commencing 7 August and will hope to put behind the memories of the last time they played the Rovers in 2016 when they fell to a 3-0 defeat in a League Two game.

Since then Bristol went on to secure promotion to League One where they finished the season in tenth place.

Last season Cambridge pulled off a giant-killing effort in the first round as they beat Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at the Abbey Stadium with Piero Mingoia drawing the match level in injury time and Luke Berry firing home the winning goal in extra time.

In the second round, United was outclassed by Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers, after going 2-0 down in the first 13 minutes, Medy Elito fired back with a goal a minute later. Unfortunately, that was the last of the fight back with Wanderers doing enough throughout the remainder of the game to secure the 2-1 victory.

Bristol Rovers made it through to the second round of the competition last season before being knocked out by Premier League Champions Chelsea in a 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Source: DSG

