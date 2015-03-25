Cambridge United expected to make Corr decision soon

Cambridge United are reportedly close to deciding if they will be offering striker Barry Corr a new contract.

While the U's are keen to extend the Irish players stay there had been some doubt on Corr's fitness following a knee injury which kept him on the sidelines for 13 months, followed by groin problems that ruled him out of the final six games of the season.

Cambridge United Chief Executive Officer Jez George commented to the Cambridge Evening News, “We need to see if any progress has been made from the end of the season, then at that stage, we’ll make a decision in terms of what’s best for everybody moving forward.

“We can’t be in a situation where we extend someone’s contract when they’re not fit, having had the issues Barry has had over a period of time.

“We delayed it because we’ve wanted to give Barry every opportunity rather than making a decision a month ago.

“We’re just trying to give it as long as possible and he’s completely aware of the situation.

“He has to look after his own interests and look at his own options but ultimately, contracts run until June 30, so we’ve got a duty of care to continue his rehab and it’s in his best interests and our best interests to do that."

Following his lengthy knee injury Corr returned to action in April with a 2-1 win over Crewe and managed to take part in seven games (One start and six games from the bench) before the groin injury; During this time Corr scored twice for the United.

“There’s not a club in League Two that wouldn’t want a fit, strong Barry Corr." added George.

“But Barry had one start last year and wasn’t fit for the last number of games, so we have to make sure that the situation is going to change before we can even think about offering him an opportunity.”

While it is currently unknown if Corr will get a contract renewal, George acknowledges how important the current situation is.

"We want to do everything properly and look after him properly because his desire and professionalism to be fit has been impeccable.

“We empathise because it’s his career and his livelihood and he has shown a lot of dedication.

“If you look at the fella there’s not an ounce of fat on him and it shows how much he wants to prolong his career.”

Reporter : Vince Pettit

Source: DSG

