Bury V Scunthorpe at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

Bury goalkeeper Joe Murphy cleared to play against ScunthorpeBury goalkeeper Joe Murphy has been cleared to play in the home game against Scunthorpe.Murphy was shown a red card for handling outside the penalty area in last week's goalless draw at Rochdale, but that has been rescinded after the Shakers' successful appeal.Forward Zeli Ismail and defender Alex Bruce left the club this week, but new teenage loan signing Mihai Dobre, from Bournemouth and known as Alex, could be included in Lee Clark's squad, as could deadline-day arrivals Michael Smith and Josh Laurent.Defender Craig Jones (groin) remains doubtful, while Jay O'Shea, Eoghan O'Connell (both knee), Danny Mayor (hip), Joe Skarz (groin) and Tom Heardman (leg) are still out.New Scunthorpe signing Lee Novak could be in line to make his debut in the clash at Gigg Lane.The 28-year-old former Huddersfield and Birmingham striker - who also attracted interest from the Shakers - joined the Iron on a free transfer from Charlton on Thursday.Manager Graham Alexander has no fresh injury concerns while striker Kevin van Veen and defender Jordan Clarke both proved their fitness in the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Middlesbrough.Strikers Luke Williams and Jonathon Margetts remain on the sidelines while fellow forward Kyle Wootton has joined Stevenage on loan.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.