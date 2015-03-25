 
  1. Football
  2. Bury

Bury V Plymouth at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

14 September 2017 03:33
Nathan Cameron still missing for Bury

Nathan Cameron will miss Bury's home clash with Plymouth as he continues his recovery from a long-standing knee problem.

The Shakers defender did not make the bench for Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Fleetwood and is likely to be a doubt once again for the visit of the Pilgrims, who are one place below their hosts in 23rd and level on just four points.

Veteran forward Ryan Lowe may make the bench again as boss Lee Clark ekes out his options with a raft of injuries.

Craig Jones (groin), Jay O'Shea, Eoghan O'Connell (both knee), Danny Mayor (hip) and Stephen Dawson (knee) are among those who have not featured of late.

Plymouth full-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair is missing for the trip to Bury due to the dead-leg that has sidelined him for the last three matches.

"Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has got a knock on the side of his leg. It is quite swollen," boss Derek Adams said.

Oscar Threlkeld, who can play in defence or midfield, is expected to resume training next week following his recovery from a broken leg.

Midfielder Graham Carey serves the second game of a three-match ban for his sending-off against MK Dons.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.