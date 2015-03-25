Bury V Plymouth at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

Nathan Cameron still missing for BuryNathan Cameron will miss Bury's home clash with Plymouth as he continues his recovery from a long-standing knee problem.The Shakers defender did not make the bench for Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Fleetwood and is likely to be a doubt once again for the visit of the Pilgrims, who are one place below their hosts in 23rd and level on just four points.Veteran forward Ryan Lowe may make the bench again as boss Lee Clark ekes out his options with a raft of injuries.Craig Jones (groin), Jay O'Shea, Eoghan O'Connell (both knee), Danny Mayor (hip) and Stephen Dawson (knee) are among those who have not featured of late.Plymouth full-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair is missing for the trip to Bury due to the dead-leg that has sidelined him for the last three matches."Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has got a knock on the side of his leg. It is quite swollen," boss Derek Adams said.Oscar Threlkeld, who can play in defence or midfield, is expected to resume training next week following his recovery from a broken leg.Midfielder Graham Carey serves the second game of a three-match ban for his sending-off against MK Dons.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.