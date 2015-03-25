 
Bury V Oxford Utd at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

25 September 2017 05:41
Defender Nathan Cameron major doubt for Bury with thigh injury

Nathan Cameron is a major doubt for Bury's clash with Oxford.

The defender was replaced by Alex Whitmore just 18 minutes into Saturday's 1-1 draw at Charlton after sustaining a thigh injury.

Midfielder Rohan Ince, on loan from Brighton, missed the trip to the Valley through injury and will need to prove his fitness to boss Lee Clark otherwise Callum Reilly is expected to continue.

Defender Eoghan O'Connell and midfielders Jay O'Shea and Andrew Tutte are expected to be eased back into training this week.

Oxford forward Jon Obika's participation is in doubt due a groin issue after he came off at half-time in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Walsall.

Defender Christian Ribeiro (knee), absent for the last four games, looks set to be included in the squad this time around.

It remains to be seen whether there is any involvement for striker Agon Mehmeti as he nears full fitness.

Full-back Dwight Tiendalli (hamstring) is thought more likely to make his return to action next weekend than on Tuesday.

Source: PAR

