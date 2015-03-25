 
Bury V Milton Keynes Dons at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

28 September 2017 07:03
Joe Murphy blow for Bury ahead of MK Dons clash

Bury have had further bad news on the injury front ahead of the MK Dons clash despite going on a three-game unbeaten run.

First-choice goalkeeper Joe Murphy (knee) could be out for up four weeks while defender Nathan Cameron, who is only just back from virtually a year out, may miss the next two months with a hamstring issue.

The Shakers have been blighted by injuries throughout the campaign, with Eoghan O'Connell, Jay O'Shea (both knee) and Andrew Tutte returning to training this week but still some way off first-team action.

Craig Jones (groin), Danny Mayor (pelvis) and Stephen Dawson (knee) are further behind still.

Chuks Aneke could make his long-awaited return to the MK Dons first team at Gigg Lane.

The former Arsenal forward is fit again after six months out with a hamstring injury and Milton Keynes manager Robbie Neilson has hinted at a place on the bench for Aneke.

A knee problem has limited Joe Walsh's opportunities this season but the defender could also be in contention for a place among the substitutes on Saturday.

However midfielder Peter Pawlett is still injured but Neilson hopes he will be able to resume training towards the end of next week.

Source: PAR

