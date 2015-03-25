Bury V Fleetwood Town at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

Bury sweating on Nathan Cameron fitness ahead of Fleetwood visitBury will check on defender Nathan Cameron prior to Fleetwood's visit.Cameron has been troubled by persistent knee problems in recent weeks and was unable to feature on Boxing Day three days on from a loss at Peterborough.Fellow defender Eoghan O'Connell will complete his two-match suspension having been dismissed at Posh and he can be called upon again at Scunthorpe on New Year's Day.Boss Chris Lucketti, who is without Jermaine Beckford (knee), must also run the rule over captain Stephen Dawson (knee) after he started his first game in four months, ahead of schedule, due to the struggling Shakers' poor form.Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler must decide whether to throw striker Conor McAleny into the action.McAleny first suffered an ankle injury in August and, two aborted comebacks later, Rosler hopes he is finally ready to play a major role.An unused substitute in the Boxing Day win over Oldham, McAleny could make his first appearance for two months.Bobby Grant is not yet ready to return from his knee injury but is back in training and not too far away.

Source: PAR

