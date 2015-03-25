 
  1. Football
  2. Bury

Bury V Doncaster at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

27 October 2017 12:31
Bury hopeful goalkeeper Joe Murphy will face Doncaster after illness

Bury will hope to have goalkeeper Joe Murphy available for the clash with Doncaster.

Murphy was a surprise absentee from the midweek defeat to Oldham with illness and boss Lee Clark is banking on his number one returning to health.

Jay O'Shea (knee), Chris Humphrey (hamstring) and Rohan Ince all returned to the starting line-up against the Latics after injury and they should keep their places.

Craig Jones (groin), Danny Mayor (pelvis) and Stephen Dawson (knee) still occupy the treatment room as Bury aim to end a run of three successive defeats.

Doncaster striker Andy Williams could be involved following a thigh injury.

Williams was close to being back in contention for last Saturday's home defeat to Walsall and has had a further week of training.

Winger Matty Blair has returned to the club having been granted time off by boss Darren Ferguson following a family bereavement, but it remains to be seen if he is available.

Alfie May missed out last week due to a groin problem that may require surgery and Luke McCullough, Alex Kiwomya and Ross Etheridge remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as