Bury V Doncaster at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

Bury hopeful goalkeeper Joe Murphy will face Doncaster after illnessBury will hope to have goalkeeper Joe Murphy available for the clash with Doncaster.Murphy was a surprise absentee from the midweek defeat to Oldham with illness and boss Lee Clark is banking on his number one returning to health.Jay O'Shea (knee), Chris Humphrey (hamstring) and Rohan Ince all returned to the starting line-up against the Latics after injury and they should keep their places.Craig Jones (groin), Danny Mayor (pelvis) and Stephen Dawson (knee) still occupy the treatment room as Bury aim to end a run of three successive defeats.Doncaster striker Andy Williams could be involved following a thigh injury.Williams was close to being back in contention for last Saturday's home defeat to Walsall and has had a further week of training.Winger Matty Blair has returned to the club having been granted time off by boss Darren Ferguson following a family bereavement, but it remains to be seen if he is available.Alfie May missed out last week due to a groin problem that may require surgery and Luke McCullough, Alex Kiwomya and Ross Etheridge remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.