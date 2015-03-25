Bury V Charlton at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

Ryan Lowe blow for Bury against CharltonBury striker Ryan Lowe is suspended for the visit of Charlton.The 39-year-old was sent off half-an-hour after coming on as a substitute in last weekend's defeat at Plymouth and starts a three-match ban.Manager Chris Lucketti made a raft of changes for the midweek Checkatrade Cup defeat to Fleetwood so will look to restore his full-strength side.Striker Jermaine Beckford and goalkeeper Joe Murphy (both knee) remain sidelined while striker Michael Smith has joined for an undisclosed fee.Charlton must do without forward Karlan Ahearne-Grant, who has a hamstring problem.Defender Patrick Bauer was rested from Tuesday night's EFL Trophy tie against Oxford, so should be available.Addicks boss Karl Robinson, though, confirmed he only had 16 players "fit to travel", so may well be short of being able to field a full bench.Defender Jason Pearce (knee) continues his recovery, along with skipper Chris Solly (calf), midfielder Tariqe Fosu (thigh), Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring) and forward Leon Best (knee).

