 
  1. Football
  2. Bury

Bury V Bristol Rovers at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

17 August 2017 08:22
Alex Bruce set for home Bury bow

Alex Bruce could make a home debut for Bury against Bristol Rovers at Gigg Lane after signing on a week-to-week basis.

The former Hull defender was deployed in midfield against Wigan on Sunday and may retain his place with the news captain Stephen Dawson (knee) could be out until Christmas.

He joins a lengthy injury list which also features Jay O'Shea, Phil Edwards, Eoghan O'Connell (all knee), Danny Mayor (hip), Joe Skarz (groin) and Tom Heardman (leg).

Skarz played 90 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the week and Edwards is back training so Clark could soon have more options.

Rovers boss Darrell Clarke will consider making changes after starting the league campaign in a way he has described as "disastrous".

Rory Gaffney and Byron Moore could pep up the forward line after opening defeats to Charlton and Peterborough.

Joe Partington is an option at right-back as Clarke ponders reshaping a defence which conceded four goals at home to Peterborough last weekend.

James Clarke is set to be missing again with the injury he suffered against the Addicks on the opening day of the season.

Source: PAR

