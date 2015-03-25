 
Bury V Bradford at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

12 October 2017 04:50
Trio set to return to boost Bury against Bradford

Bury anticipate having Eoghan O'Connell, Jay O'Shea and Andrew Tutte available to face Bradford.

The Shakers' injury list is clearing after O'Connell, O'Shea (both knee) and Tutte all completed 90 minutes for the development squad in midweek.

However, Craig Jones, who has been struggling with a groin problem, was taken off after just half an hour and manager Lee Clark has confirmed he has another soft-tissue injury that will keep him on the sidelines.

Defender Nathan Cameron (hamstring), Danny Mayor (pelvis) and Stephen Dawson (knee) are still absent.

Bradford will be without defender Tony McMahon, who has been ruled out for up to four weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in last Saturday's win at MK Dons.

Luke Hendrie, on loan from Burnley, replaced McMahon last week and could make his first league start for the Bantams.

Defender Adam Thompson will return to contention following international duty with Northern Ireland and Shay McCartan was back in full training following a calf injury.

Manager Stuart McCall has no other new injury or suspension worries and apart from McMahon and number two goalkeeper Rouven Sattelmaier (hamstring), has a full-strength squad to choose from.

