Bury V Blackburn at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

16 November 2017 03:17
Jermaine Beckford still a doubt as Bury aim to bounce back

Managerless Bury will hope to bounce back from their embarrassing FA Cup exit against National League side Woking when they host Blackburn in League One.

Caretaker boss Ryan Lowe oversaw a 3-0 home defeat on Tuesday while the Shakers remain rock bottom of the table and could ring the changes following the cup disappointment.

Bury striker Jermaine Beckford has missed the last four games after suffering a thigh problem in the 1-0 loss against Doncaster and remains a doubt.

Joe Murphy (knee) could be back in contention while Craig Jones (groin) and Stephen Dawson (knee) have been stepping up their recoveries.

Corry Evans is suspended for Blackburn after his unwanted starring role in Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying disappointment.

Evans was penalised for a controversial handball in the first leg of Northern Ireland's play-off against Switzerland last week, and the penalty goal was all that separated the sides over 180 minutes.

David Raya is expected to return in goal after Jayson Leutwiler faced Barnet in the FA Cup last time out.

Richie Smallwood and Dominic Samuel are available again after completing suspensions.

Source: PAR

