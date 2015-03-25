Bury V AFC Wimbledon at Gigg Lane : Match Preview

Nicky Ajose set to lead line for Bury against AFC WimbledonNicky Ajose is pushing to keep his place for Bury in the Sky Bet League One clash at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.The on-loan Charlton striker was recalled for last weekend's trip to Walsall in the Checkatrade Trophy and scored both goals in a 2-1 victory.Bury boss Chris Lucketti is hoping to have Greg Leigh available after illness forced the defender off at half-time against the Saddlers.Jermaine Beckford (thigh), Danny Mayor and Stephen Dawson (knee) are due to return to training but Neil Danns (calf), Craig Jones (groin) and Joe Murphy (knee) are doubts.AFC Wimbledon will recall their big guns.The Dons rested several key players as their Checkatrade Trophy campaign ended at Yeovil in midweek, so the likes of George Long, Lyle Taylor, Tom Soares and Liam Trotter will all come back into the side.Kwesi Appiah (hamstring) has returned to light training but he will not be considered at Gigg Lane while Dean Parrett (groin) is also injured.Assistant boss Neil Cox has urged his side to focus on league matters, after they were handed a tantalising FA Cup draw against Tottenham.

Source: PAR

