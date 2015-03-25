 
Bury 3-1 Bradford - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

14 October 2017 05:24
Bury come from behind to beat high-flying Bradford

Lowly Bury came from behind to claim a 3-1 home win over third-placed Bradford.

Charlie Wyke grabbed a ninth-minute opener but the hosts hit back with two goals in two minutes.

Chris Maguire equalised with a 19th-minute penalty before Jermaine Beckford claimed his seventh goal of the season.

Substitute Jay O'Shea then bundled in after 85 minutes to clinch Bury's third League One win of the season, nudging them up to 19th.

An end-to-end game saw Michael Smith go close for the Shakers before they gifted Bradford the lead.

Defenders Tom Aldred and Eoghan O'Connell both went for Luke Hendrie's cross, flicking it on for Wyke to stab home.

Beckford then headed over before being tripped by Hendrie, with Maguire converting the spot-kick with aplomb.

And Smith's header came back off the bar for Beckford to tap in the rebound.

Bradford's Dominic Poleon twice went close after the break and Bury keeper Leo Fasan had to tip over an Adam Chicksen free-kick.

City captain Romain Vincelot also headed wide, but O'Shea appeared to get the final touch after Greg Leigh's shot was saved by Colin Doyle.

Source: PA

