Bury 3-0 Oxford Utd - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Bury end their winless run in styleBury ended their winless run in style as a second-half salvo earned them a 3-0 home victory over Oxford.Chris Maguire broke the deadlock by converting a 64th-minute penalty against his former club.Michael Smith then bundled in Bury's second after 70 minutes and, just two minutes later, Jermaine Beckford sealed the Shakers' first win in 11.That lifted them out of the relegation zone in League One, while Oxford are 15th after four games without a win.Despite their recent form, both sides carved out chances in the first half, with Smith curling a 20-yard strike against the crossbar and sending two other efforts wide.Beckford was denied by Simon Eastwood while at the other end Leo Fasan, making his first league start for Bury, denied Rob Hall, Gino van Kessel and Alex Mowatt.Van Kessel and Hall fired wide after half-time, but Bury went ahead when Mike Williamson barged Beckford over and Maguire fired the resulting penalty into the bottom-left corner.Smith and defender John Mousinho then challenged to meet Beckford's cross, sending the ball in at the near post.And Chris Humphrey delivered a deep cross from the right for Beckford to head in his sixth of the season at the far post and seal an impressive win.

Source: PA

