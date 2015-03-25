Bury 0-3 Blackburn - 18-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Marcus Antonsson nets twice as Blackburn heap more misery on BuryMarcus Antonsson's first-half brace set Blackburn on course for a 3-0 win at rock-bottom Bury.The on-loan Leeds striker gave Rovers a 12th-minute lead before heading home after 37 minutes and Bradley Dack's second-half strike sealed victory.That sent Blackburn back into the Sky Bet League One play-off places while managerless Bury have now lost five of their last six league games.The Shakers, who also suffered an FA Cup exit against non-league Woking in midweek, started brightly with Harry Bunn and Chris Humphrey testing David Raya before Greg Leigh fired wide.But Rovers then struck on the break as Dack's ball behind the home defence was perfect for Antonsson to run on to and fire high past Leo Fasan.Antonsson went close twice more before lone striker Joe Nuttall, making his first league start for Rovers, blazed over from close range.But Antonsson went clear as Blackburn's top-scorer as he headed in his sixth goal of the season from Dack's cross.Dack then charged towards the Bury box before unleashing a 20-yard strike into the bottom corner as Rovers went seven games unbeaten.

Source: PA

