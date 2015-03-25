 
  1. Football
  2. Bury

Bury 0-2 Milton Keynes Dons - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

30 September 2017 05:55
MK Dons stretch unbeaten run to four matches with Bury win

MK Dons stretched their unbeaten run to four matches after claiming a 2-0 win at Bury.

The hosts also hoped to go four unbeaten in League One but fell behind to Osman Sow's sixth-minute opener.

Former Bury loanee Ethan Ebanks-Landell then headed home on 67 minutes to make it 10 points from 12 for Dons, sending them up to 10th.

The visitors bossed the early stages, with Sow firing in his second goal of the season from Scott Golbourne's through-ball.

Bury replied with Michael Smith's close-range effort being blocked by goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, while Josh Laurent fired into the side-netting.

Kieran Agard twice went close to doubling Dons' lead before Bury enjoyed their best spell after the break.

Smith and Chris Humphrey tested Nicholls before Phil Edwards and Smith were off target.

But Alex Gilbey then forced stopper Leo Fasan to turn his shot wide and Golbourne's corner saw Ebanks-Landell clinch victory.

Nicholls then prevented Mihai Dobre, Chris Maguire and Laurent pulling a goal back, while Dons substitute Chuks Aneke was denied by Fasan.

Source: PA

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.