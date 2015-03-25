Burton Albion V Wolverhampton at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

Defensive duo set to miss out for Burton because of injuryBurton are likely to be without defenders John Brayford and Ben Turner when they host Wolves in the Sky Bet Championship.Right-back Brayford, who had been nursing a calf problem, and centre-half Turner both had to come off during the home defeat to Aston Villa in midweek, the latter due to a hamstring strain.On-loan Wolves striker Joe Mason is ineligible against his parent club so it means Burton boss Nigel Clough will be forced to change his starting line-up for the first time in four league matches.Tom Flanagan and Tom Naylor will come into contention to fill the gaps in defence while the likes of Lloyd Dyer, Hope Akpan and Luke Varney may come into Clough's thoughts should he make changes elsewhere.Wolves will be without the suspended Conor Coady at the Pirelli Stadium.Coady serves a one-game ban after being sent off at former club Sheffield United in midweek, with Kortney Hause, Sylvain Deslandes and Romain Saiss among the players in contention to replace him in defence.Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is hopeful left-back Barry Douglas can shake off the knock he suffered in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.Defenders Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett, who have not featured this month, are expected to remain sidelined with injuries.

