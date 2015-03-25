 
  1. Football
  2. Burton Albion

Burton Albion V Wolverhampton at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

29 September 2017 10:20
Defensive duo set to miss out for Burton because of injury

Burton are likely to be without defenders John Brayford and Ben Turner when they host Wolves in the Sky Bet Championship.

Right-back Brayford, who had been nursing a calf problem, and centre-half Turner both had to come off during the home defeat to Aston Villa in midweek, the latter due to a hamstring strain.

On-loan Wolves striker Joe Mason is ineligible against his parent club so it means Burton boss Nigel Clough will be forced to change his starting line-up for the first time in four league matches.

Tom Flanagan and Tom Naylor will come into contention to fill the gaps in defence while the likes of Lloyd Dyer, Hope Akpan and Luke Varney may come into Clough's thoughts should he make changes elsewhere.

Wolves will be without the suspended Conor Coady at the Pirelli Stadium.

Coady serves a one-game ban after being sent off at former club Sheffield United in midweek, with Kortney Hause, Sylvain Deslandes and Romain Saiss among the players in contention to replace him in defence.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is hopeful left-back Barry Douglas can shake off the knock he suffered in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.

Defenders Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett, who have not featured this month, are expected to remain sidelined with injuries.

Source: PAR

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.