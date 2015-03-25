 
Burton Albion V Sunderland at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

23 November 2017 04:22
Burton sweating on Lloyd Dyer for Sunderland clash

Lloyd Dyer will be assessed before Burton boss Nigel Clough finalises his plans for the visit of Sunderland.

The winger suffered a hamstring injury during the defeat at Sheffield United and missed the midweek draw at Brentford.

John Brayford is making progress in his recovery from a hamstring problem but Saturday's game against the Black Cats could come too soon for the right-back.

On-loan striker Joe Mason is also nearing a return after a back injury and it is hoped he will be involved again soon as Burton look for a first home win in just over two months.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman expects forward Duncan Watmore to miss the rest of the season after he underwent knee surgery.

The injury suffered in last week's home draw with Millwall is the latest setback for the 22-year-old, who missed the last six months of the 2016-17 season and the start of the current campaign.

Didier Ndong is also unavailable due to a knee problem and Marc Wilson is out due to a calf injury, but Lee Cattermole is back in contention after serving a one-match ban.

Paddy McNair was rested for the trip to Aston Villa in midweek and should return to the side against Burton.

Source: PAR

