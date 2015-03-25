 
Burton Albion V Sheff Wed at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

25 August 2017 11:18
Burton forward Luke Varney set to miss Championship clash with former club

Burton striker Luke Varney is likely to miss out against former club Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Varney suffered a hamstring injury in training and missed the Carabao Cup trip to Cardiff. He temporarily joins long-term absentee Liam Boyce on the sidelines.

However, Albion have eased their forward issues with the loan signing of Joe Mason from Wolves and he is available to make his debut.

Defenders Stephen Warnock (ankle) and John Mousinho (hamstring) are both still doubts, as is midfielder Matty Lund (ankle), while Hope Akpan will complete his three-match ban.

Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal, who was sent off in his side's 3-2 Carabao Cup loss at Bolton on Tuesday, has a decision to make in attack.

While Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher were rested during the match at the Macron Stadium, fellow forward Jordan Rhodes netted twice.

Other men who sat out Tuesday's game and will be hoping for a recall include Keiren Westwood and George Boyd.

It remains to be seen whether Glenn Loovens (back) is able to make his return to action, while fellow defender Frederico Venancio, who joined on loan last week, could make his debut.

Source: PAR

