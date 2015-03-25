Burton Albion V Sheff Utd at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

Nigel Clough set to keep faith against former clubBurton are unlikely to make significant changes to a winning team as they welcome high-flying Sheffield United to the Pirelli Stadium.A 1-0 victory over Millwall last time out was their first in nine attempts and boss Nigel Clough will look to keep a similar formula.Right-back continues to be an area of concern with John Brayford injured, with centre-half Kyle McFadzean deputising when needed.Marvin Sordell should once again keep Luke Akins out up front, having scored the winner last time out, and Stephen Warnock stands by if needed at the back.Sheffield United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman is back in contention after missing the recent home win against Hull due to a back injury.Simon Moore stepped in for Blackman, who returned to full training this week, and boss Chris Wilder must choose between them.Defender George Baldock (hamstring) could also return to contention after missing out against Hull, but will be assessed.Striker Ched Evans (ankle) and defender Kieron Freeman (knee) are Wilder's only injury absentees as his side bid for a fifth win in six league matches.

Source: PAR

