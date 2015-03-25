Burton Albion V QPR at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

Burton waiting on Will Miller and Tom FlanaganWinger Will Miller and left-back Tom Flanagan are injury concerns for Burton ahead of their home game with QPR.Both players suffered knocks in the FA Cup defeat at Birmingham last Saturday, with Miller's dead leg forcing him off at half-time. Flanagan completed the third-round tie but neither player was able to train during the early part of this week.Jake Buxton and John Brayford are also nursing slight injuries but Brewers boss Nigel Clough expects the two defenders to be fit to play.Ben Turner has been playing recently despite an ankle problem and the centre-half is likely to do so once more.QPR will be without Jordan Cousins and Paul Smyth.Midfielder Cousins, who has endured an injury-hit season, has been ruled out with another hamstring problem.Striker Smyth, who scored the winner on his Rangers debut against Cardiff on New Year's Day, has a thigh injury.But defender Alex Baptiste is expected to be fit despite going off with a back injury during Saturday's FA Cup defeat by MK Dons.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.