Burton Albion V Preston North End at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

Injury woes go on for Burton ahead of Preston gameBurton's injury woes show little sign of easing as Albion boss Nigel Clough prepares his squad for the visit of Preston.Wingers Lloyd Dyer and Sean Scannell have yet to train this week. Dyer has missed three matches with a hamstring problem and Scannell sat out the defeat at Derby due to a groin issue.Matty Lund and Joe Mason have both been suffering with illness this week and are doubts for the game on Saturday while Jamie Allen has been given time off due to a family bereavement.Club record signing Liam Boyce continues to recover from the serious knee injury he suffered during pre-season.Preston welcome Daniel Johnson back and could also see Stephy Mavididi return.Johnson has served a one-game ban for five bookings and comes back into contention, while Mavididi is expected to be fit after two games out with hamstring trouble.Calum Woods has been battling a similar problem and remains sidelined.Josh Earl, Tommy Spurr (both knee) and Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire (both hamstring) are long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.