Burton Albion V Leeds at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

Nigel Clough could make changes for Burton's clash with LeedsAfter selecting an unchanged side on Saturday, Burton boss Nigel Clough could make some changes for the visit of Leeds.Clough has plenty of options with club record signing Liam Boyce (knee) and on-loan Wolves striker Joe Mason (inflamed appendix) the only players unavailable.The likes of Stephen Warnock, Kyle McFadzean, Matt Palmer, Hope Akpan and Sean Scannell could come into Clough's plans as he looks to mastermind a third straight Sky Bet Championship victory.Clough went with a 5-4-1 formation at Reading on Saturday and it will be interesting to see if he sticks with that system or reverts back to the 4-2-3-1 line-up used in recent weeks.Leeds will hope to have play-maker Samu Saiz fit for the trip.The Spanish midfielder missed the weekend win over Hull with a calf problem and it remains to be seen if he will be involved.Replacement Pablo Hernandez scored the winner against Hull and will hope to feature once again.Pierre-Michel Lasogga returned from a month out off the bench and could play a part, but Stuart Dallas is missing.

Source: PAR

