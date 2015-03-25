 
  1. Football
  2. Burton Albion

Burton Albion V Leeds at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

24 December 2017 10:49
Nigel Clough could make changes for Burton's clash with Leeds

After selecting an unchanged side on Saturday, Burton boss Nigel Clough could make some changes for the visit of Leeds.

Clough has plenty of options with club record signing Liam Boyce (knee) and on-loan Wolves striker Joe Mason (inflamed appendix) the only players unavailable.

The likes of Stephen Warnock, Kyle McFadzean, Matt Palmer, Hope Akpan and Sean Scannell could come into Clough's plans as he looks to mastermind a third straight Sky Bet Championship victory.

Clough went with a 5-4-1 formation at Reading on Saturday and it will be interesting to see if he sticks with that system or reverts back to the 4-2-3-1 line-up used in recent weeks.

Leeds will hope to have play-maker Samu Saiz fit for the trip.

The Spanish midfielder missed the weekend win over Hull with a calf problem and it remains to be seen if he will be involved.

Replacement Pablo Hernandez scored the winner against Hull and will hope to feature once again.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga returned from a month out off the bench and could play a part, but Stuart Dallas is missing.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.