 
  1. Football
  2. Burton Albion

Burton Albion V Ipswich at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

26 October 2017 08:14
Triple blow for Burton against Ipswich

Burton defender John Brayford is back on the sidelines while Lucas Akins and Joe Mason could also miss out against Ipswich.

All three players are nursing injuries following the defeat at Nottingham Forest. Brayford's return from a hamstring problem lasted only 14 minutes last weekend before the right-back suffered another strain to the same muscle. It is not yet clear how long he will be out this time but he is absent for Saturday's game.

A hamstring issue also forced versatile forward Akins off at half-time at the City Ground while on-loan Wolves striker Mason has been struggling with a back injury.

Some positive news for Burton boss Nigel Clough is that defender Ben Turner is available despite taking a knock to a knee against Forest.

Tom Adeyemi is a major doubt for Ipswich, having suffered a new hamstring problem.

The 26-year-old midfielder has only managed five appearances so far this term, and could now be set for another spell on the sidelines.



Emyr Huws is edging closer to beating the Achilles problem that has kept him sidelined since the summer, but the 24-year-old remains unlikely to feature this weekend.



The 12-cap Wales midfielder is still waiting for his first Ipswich bow since making the permanent move from Cardiff in the summer.

Source: PAR

