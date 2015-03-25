Burton Albion V Fulham at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

Clough tempted to keep the faith with improving Brewers teamBurton's impressive performance at Norwich in midweek means boss Nigel Clough is unlikely to make many changes to his team when they host Fulham.Clough brought in midfielder Luke Murphy and striker Marvin Sordell, at the expense of Matty Lund and Sean Scannell, for the trip to Carrow Road after seeing his side thrashed 5-0 by Leeds.It will be a similar line-up against the Cottagers on Saturday, with Liam Boyce now the only injury absentee for Burton.Hope Akpan was an unused substitute in midweek after returning from suspension and the midfielder will hope to be involved this time.Fulham will once again be without skipper Tom Cairney.The Scotland midfielder has been out since before the international break with a knee problem and is not yet ready to return.Portuguese winger Rui Fonte has begun light training following a groin injury but is not expected to be available.Lucas Piazon is recovering from a broken leg and Rafa Soares is still missing with an ankle injury.

Source: PAR

