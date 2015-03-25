 
  1. Football
  2. Burton Albion

Burton Albion V Fulham at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

15 September 2017 11:50
Clough tempted to keep the faith with improving Brewers team

Burton's impressive performance at Norwich in midweek means boss Nigel Clough is unlikely to make many changes to his team when they host Fulham.

Clough brought in midfielder Luke Murphy and striker Marvin Sordell, at the expense of Matty Lund and Sean Scannell, for the trip to Carrow Road after seeing his side thrashed 5-0 by Leeds.

It will be a similar line-up against the Cottagers on Saturday, with Liam Boyce now the only injury absentee for Burton.

Hope Akpan was an unused substitute in midweek after returning from suspension and the midfielder will hope to be involved this time.

Fulham will once again be without skipper Tom Cairney.

The Scotland midfielder has been out since before the international break with a knee problem and is not yet ready to return.

Portuguese winger Rui Fonte has begun light training following a groin injury but is not expected to be available.

Lucas Piazon is recovering from a broken leg and Rafa Soares is still missing with an ankle injury.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.