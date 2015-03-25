Burton Albion V Birmingham at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

Jackson Irvine back from ban to boost BurtonJackson Irvine returns from suspension for Burton's Friday night clash against Birmingham at the Pirelli Stadium.The Australian international midfielder missed the defeat at Middlesbrough following his red card in the loss at Hull. Hope Akpan was sent off at the Riverside in midweek but the Brewers hope he will be available after lodging an appeal to get the decision overturned.Defender Ben Turner will serve the final game of his five-match ban carried over from last season.Captain John Mousinho has suffered a hamstring injury in training and will struggle to play again before the international break at the end of the month while fellow defender Stephen Warnock was absent at Middlesbrough through injury and he will be assessed.Birmingham captain Michael Morrison could play in a protective mask.The defender broke his nose and damaged a cheekbone in the draw against Bolton but manager Harry Redknapp is hopeful he will be available.Cheikh Ndoye, who hurt a foot in the same game, should also recover in time while David Davis has been training after missing the Bolton clash with a virus.Blues will again be without both Che Adams (hamstring) and Cheick Keita (groin).

Source: PAR

