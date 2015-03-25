Burton Albion V Barnsley at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

Burton to assess Sean Scannell ahead of Barnsley clashBurton are assessing the fitness of Sean Scannell ahead of their home game against Barnsley.Scannell sustained a hip flexor injury in training on Friday and missed the defeat to Ipswich the following day.Fellow forward Joe Mason was also absent against Mick McCarthy's team and he continues to struggle with a back problem that will keep him out.John Brayford's hamstring strain will not see him return until after the forthcoming international break but Jamie Allen is expected to be fit despite suffering a bruised ankle at the weekend.Barnsley defender Zeki Fryers is hoping to return to the squad after playing no part in Saturday's draw at Sheffield Wednesday.Left-back Fryers was left out as a precaution with the Reds due to play three games in eight days, but could be included in head coach Paul Heckingbottom's plans.Defender Adam Jackson is sidelined with posterior cruciate knee ligament damage but latest tests have revealed he does not need surgery and could be back early next year.Winger Lloyd Isgrove made his first appearance of the season off the bench at the weekend after recovering from foot and thigh injuries and should feature again.

Source: PAR

