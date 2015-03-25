 
  1. Football
  2. Burton Albion

Burton Albion V Aston Villa at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

25 September 2017 03:42
Burton hope for double defensive boost ahead of Villa clash

Burton are hopeful defenders Jake Buxton and John Brayford will be fit for the visit of Aston Villa.

Centre-half Buxton is nursing a knock following Saturday's goalless draw with QPR, while right-back Brayford has a sore calf from the match.

Joe Mason was close to a return from injury at Loftus Road and it is hoped he will be back in contention against Villa, with the on-loan Wolves forward being ineligible against his parent club at the weekend.

Matty Lund (foot) is also nearing full fitness but fellow midfielder Will Miller (hamstring) is still struggling.

Villa will check on Henri Lansbury and Gabby Agbonlahor, although manager Steve Bruce is not expected to make many changes to his team.

Bruce has started with the same side in the last two games, with Villa winning both, so if midfielder Lansbury (knee) and striker Agbonlahor (groin) are fit enough to be considered for selection they could be on the bench.

Tommy Elphick is available again after suspension but he is unlikely to be involved in the squad with so many central defenders ahead of him in the pecking order.

Jack Grealish has returned to light training following his kidney issues but is still weeks away from a first-team return.

Source: PAR

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.