Burton Albion V Aston Villa at Pirelli Stadium : Match Preview

Burton hope for double defensive boost ahead of Villa clashBurton are hopeful defenders Jake Buxton and John Brayford will be fit for the visit of Aston Villa.Centre-half Buxton is nursing a knock following Saturday's goalless draw with QPR, while right-back Brayford has a sore calf from the match.Joe Mason was close to a return from injury at Loftus Road and it is hoped he will be back in contention against Villa, with the on-loan Wolves forward being ineligible against his parent club at the weekend.Matty Lund (foot) is also nearing full fitness but fellow midfielder Will Miller (hamstring) is still struggling.Villa will check on Henri Lansbury and Gabby Agbonlahor, although manager Steve Bruce is not expected to make many changes to his team.Bruce has started with the same side in the last two games, with Villa winning both, so if midfielder Lansbury (knee) and striker Agbonlahor (groin) are fit enough to be considered for selection they could be on the bench.Tommy Elphick is available again after suspension but he is unlikely to be involved in the squad with so many central defenders ahead of him in the pecking order.Jack Grealish has returned to light training following his kidney issues but is still weeks away from a first-team return.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.