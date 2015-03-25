Burton Albion 0-4 Wolverhampton - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Beleaguered Burton fed to the WolvesWolves returned to winning ways by inflicting Burton's second 4-0 home defeat in the space of five days.The disappointment of the midweek loss to Sheffield United was quickly forgotten as goals from Diogo Jota, Romain Saiss, Ruben Vinagre and Leo Bonatini helped push the visitors back into the Championship's top two.Wolves' expensively-assembled array of attacking talent proved too much for Albion, still reeling from their 4-0 thumping by Aston Villa.Nuno's Wolves turned in another impressive away display, having suffered defeat in the corresponding fixture last season.The visitors did the damage within the first 11 minutes, although a howler from Burton goalkeeper Stephen Bywater helped them on their way.There was little the experienced keeper could do, though, when Jota sprinted on to a pass from Ivan Cavaleiro to calmly slot the ball into the bottom right hand corner of the net after just five minutes.The visitors doubled their advantage six minutes later when Bywater made a hash of catching what looked to be a routine free-kick from Ruben Neves on the angle of the box.Moroccan midfielder Saiss was quick to pounce, almost on the line, to leave Albion with a mountain to climb.Albion worked hard to try and get back into the game, with the pace of Lloyd Dyer threatening to open up the right-hand side of the Wolves defence.Jamie Allen forced John Ruddy into a good save with a dipping shot from the edge of the box and Lucas Akins could not quite steer a fierce cross-shot from Hope Akpan on target.But Wolves had their third goal four minutes before half-time as two of their Portuguese stars combined to excellent effect.Vinagre exchanged passes with Cavaleiro on the edge of the area and then showed quick feet inside the box to pick out the bottom corner of the net.The second half had barely begun when Wolves had a strong claim for a penalty as full-back Matt Doherty was brought down by Stephen Warnock, but referee Tony Harrington ruled the offence took place just outside the box.A fourth goal for Wolves always looked likely and it was no surprise when it arrived just after the hour mark.Doherty intercepted a pass from Warnock and launched a swift counter-attack with Cavaleiro down the right.The full-back continued his run into the box to help Cavaleiro's return pass into the path of substitute Bonatini, who smashed the ball into the net from 10 yards.

Source: PA

