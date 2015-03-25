 
Burnley V West Ham at Turf Moor : Match Preview

14 October 2017 01:04
Trio still missing for Burnley

Burnley remain without Jonathan Walters, Nahki Wells and Dean Marney for West Ham's visit to Turf Moor.

Marney, out since January with knee ligament damage, and recent arrival Wells (foot) are being phased into the Under-23 set-up to continue rehabilitation but are still some way from fitness.

Walters is several weeks away with a knee problem, leaving Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes to contest the attacking roles.

James Collins is West Ham's only absentee.

He suffered an ankle injury in last month's 0-0 draw at West Brom, and though he will soon be available, Saturday's fixture comes too early.

With Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes again in full training, manager Slaven Bilic's only concern surrounds whether Javier Hernandez is sufficiently fresh to start following his return on Thursday from international duty with Mexico.

